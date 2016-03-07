March 7, 2016

Salmon hearts get oxygen boost from enzyme

by University of Guelph

Salmon hearts get oxygen boost from enzyme
Salmon en route to their spawning grounds. University of Guelph

Salmon have an ace up their sleeve—or in their gills—when facing challenging conditions that could affect their hearts, according to a study led by a University of Guelph researcher.

The paper, published as a featured article in the Journal of Experimental Biology, looked at an enzyme that helps protect hearts during periods of low (hypoxia) or after intensive exertion such as swimming upstream.

The researchers found that carbonic anhydrase (CA) can help improve delivery of oxygen to the heart.

With poor water quality or more strenuous activity, fish lacking enough of this enzyme in the heart may become too weak to return to their spawning grounds, said lead author Sarah Alderman, a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of Integrative Biology.

"As temperatures rise, the of rivers goes down, and many salmon die before making it back to their spawning grounds to reproduce," she said.

"This enzyme could allow some fish to live by providing an oxygen boost to their hearts right when they need it most. This would be a huge advantage during the spawning migration, and could dictate which fish get to spawn and pass on their genes to the next generation."

Unlike mammalian hearts, Alderman said, a salmon's heart lacks blood vessels to deliver its own blood supply. The heart gets most of its oxygen from the blood pumping through its chambers.

Salmon hearts get oxygen boost from enzyme
This is a picture taken on a microscope of a tissue section from a salmon heart. The section is stained for collagen (bright red), and shows a small blood vessel along the outside of the heart that has collapsed (through processing). Credit: Sarah Alderman / University of Guelph

As the heart is the last organ in the fish's body to receive blood before it returns to the gills, the ceaselessly contracting muscle could come close to failing if the blood lacks enough oxygen.

"That means it can be a struggle for salmon when they're racing upstream to spawn," she said.

Oxygen-carrying hemoglobin in fish blood is finely tuned to blood pH. The more acidic the , the less oxygen can be carried by hemoglobin.

"If there is CA around, the enzyme can rapidly cause the red cells to become acidic and force hemoglobin to release more oxygen," said Alderman.

Working with researchers at the University of British Columbia, she found that salmon hearts have this targeted system, with CA inside the heart's chambers.

"This study provides a good foundation for understanding environmental adaptation," said Alderman.

She is now working with Prof. Todd Gillis to examine how fish respond to environmental stressors including bitumen exposure and hypoxia. Those studies are expected to be published later this year.

More information: K. Knight. Fish hearts get O2 boost from carbonic anhydrase, Journal of Experimental Biology (2016). DOI: 10.1242/jeb.138974

Journal information: Journal of Experimental Biology

Provided by University of Guelph

Citation: Salmon hearts get oxygen boost from enzyme (2016, March 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-salmon-hearts-oxygen-boost-enzyme.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Heart is fishy defence against ocean's dead zones
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)