Amazon's first live TV program is on fashion

US online giant Amazon on Tuesday announced its first live show for its streaming video service, a 30-minute show dedicated to fashion which will be free to all viewers.

The show called "Style Code Live," to air weeknights, "gives viewers a first-of-its-kind daily style and entertainment experience," said executive producer Terence Noonan.

"We're live, interactive, and covering the latest trends in fashion and beauty each weeknight—with guest experts, celebrities, and viewer tips. We are building a community and are super excited for our viewers to be part of it."

The show aims to help viewers "discover products to achieve the looks they want" and offer "beauty hacks" such as how to use a bold red lipstick as concealer.

It will include live chats that allow viewers to ask questions and share their own tips.

The show, set for debut Tuesday at 9:00 pm (0200 GMT Wednesday), is hosted by ABC television correspondent Rachel Smith, MTV host Lyndsey Rodrigues and television and theater actor Frankie Grande.

"Our customers love fashion, and have wanted a place to keep up with new trends and get expert tips. We created Style Code Live for them, and we are just getting started with this show," said Munira Rahemtulla, head of the show.

The debut show was to feature Danielle Bernstein, founder of fashion blog WeWoreWhat. Other guests scheduled for the show include Grammy winner Meghan Trainor, actress Keri Russell and YouTube star Tati Westbrook.

Amazon has been ramping up its streaming video service, which competes with Netflix and others, and won two Golden Globe awards for its "Mozart in the Jungle" original series.

