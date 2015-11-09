Could solar eclipses disrupt electricity in Germany?

Could a solar eclipse over Europe during the day affect the power generated by Germany's photovoltaic systems or solar panels, thereby challenging the reliability of the electrical supply across the country?

A new analysis based on simulations and data from the partial solar eclipse that occurred over Europe on the morning of March 20th indicates that such shadowing causes a sudden drop in the power gradient, followed by a steep rise. However, during the shadowing on March 20th, the amount of imported power rose and the amount of exported power fell accordingly.

"The electrical power supply was not threatened and most likely would not have posed a significant problem even in a worst-case scenario," said Sven Killinger, lead author of the Energy Technology study.

More information: Sven Killinger et al. Impact of the Solar Eclipse from 20 March 2015 on the German Electrical Supply-Simulation and Analysis , Energy Technology (2015). DOI: 10.1002/ente.201500228

Provided by Wiley