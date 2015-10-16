Satellite sees Tropical Depression 19E still disorganized

NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Depression 19E at 8 a.m. EDT on Oct.16 as it continued organizing in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Tropical Depression 19E remained disorganized on infrared NOAA's GOES-West satellite imagery on October 16 as it continued moving through the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Depression 19E at 1200 UTC (8 a.m. EDT). National Hurricane Center Forecaster Avila said that the cloud pattern remains poorly organized and consists of a small area of deep convection with little or no banding features. Microwave data suggest that the low-level center is still on the eastern edge of the convective region. The GOES image was created by the NASA-NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on Oct. 16 the center of Tropical Depression Nineteen-E was located near latitude 10.1 North and longitude 123.5 West. That's about 1,260 miles (2,030 km) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The depression was moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 kph) and the National Hurricane Center expects that motion to continue through Sunday morning, October 18.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast and the depression could become a tropical storm later Friday, October 16 or Saturday, October 17.