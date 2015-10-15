October 15, 2015

Tropical Depression 19E slowly organizing in Eastern Pacific

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Tropical Depression 19E slowly organizing in Eastern Pacific
NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Depression 19Eat 10 a.m. EDT on Oct.15 as it continued organizing in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Credit: Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Tropical Depression 19E appeared just a little more organized on infrared satellite imagery on October 15 as it continued moving through the Eastern Pacific Ocean. NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Depression 19E at 1800 UTC (10 a.m. EDT) that showed a large area of convection (clouds and thunderstorms) near the center of circulation. The GOES image, created by the NASA-NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, also showed some bands of thunderstorms in the northwestern quadrant of the storm.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nineteen-E was located near latitude 10.2 North, longitude 119.2 West. That's about 1,070 miles (1,725 km) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The depression was moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 kph) and the National Hurricane Center ((NHC) expects that general motion with some decrease in forward speed to occur over the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph (55 kph) and strengthening is expected. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 millibars. For updated forecasts, visit the National Hurricane Center website: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov.

NHC said that the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today and a hurricane over the weekend of October 17 and 18.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: Tropical Depression 19E slowly organizing in Eastern Pacific (2015, October 15) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-tropical-depression-19e-slowly-eastern.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Satellite spots new depression exactly between Baja California and Hawaii
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)