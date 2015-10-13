October 13, 2015

Etihad, IBM sign $700 mln services deal

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said Tuesday it has signed a 10-year technology services agreement worth approximately $700 million with IBM aimed at improving efficiency.

The deal will provide Etihad, one of the world's fastest growing airlines, with access to the latest cloud-based technologies and services, a joint statement said.

It includes plans for a new cloud data centre in Abu Dhabi. Developed and operated by IBM, it will be one of the most sophisticated technology facilities in the Middle East, the statement said.

"IBM and Etihad Airways will create a joint technology and innovation council in Abu Dhabi to develop more personalised travel solutions using IBM's global research capabilities and the airline's industry expertise," it said.

Etihad carried 14.8 million passengers in 2014, up 22.3 percent from the year before when 12.1 million people flew with the airline.

Launched in 2003, Etihad is expanding rapidly and has bought minor shares in several smaller carriers around the world.

