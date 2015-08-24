Danny the 'degenerate' followed by two lows

Satellite data from NOAA's GOES-East satellite at 10:45 a.m. EDT on Aug. 24, showed Danny had become stretched out into a trough of low pressure. Two other low pressure areas are developing behind it. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Danny has become a degenerate, that is, the tropical depression weakened. Satellite and Hurricane Hunter aircraft data showed that Danny degenerated into an elongated area of low pressure near the Windward Islands during the afternoon (local time) on August 24. Meanwhile two other developing low pressure areas lie to the east of Danny.

Satellite data from NOAA's GOES-East satellite at 14:45 UTC (10:45 a.m. EDT) on August 24, showed Danny had become stretched out into a trough of low pressure. At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the remnants of Danny were located near latitude 16.0 North and longitude 62.0 West. The remnants are moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 kph), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. Maximum sustained winds have decreased near 30 mph (45 kph).

The National Hurricane Center said that the remnants of Danny are expected to produce 2 to 4inches of rain over the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic through Tuesday night, August 25.

The trough is expected to dissipate during the next couple of days.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with low pressure system closest to Danny's remnants were located about 950 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. That low pressure area appears ripe for development and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted that the system is likely to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so while it moves westward near 20 mph.

The second low pressure area is associated with a tropical wave far in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. That low is located near the Cape Verde Islands is accompanied by disorganized showers and thunderstorms. However, the NHC noted that environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for significant development of this system while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph over the next few days.