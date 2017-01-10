Deciphering the beetle exoskeleton with nanomechanics

January 11, 2017 by Amanda Morris

What can a beetle tell us about good design principles? Quite a lot, actually.

Many insects and crustaceans possess hard, armor-like exoskeletons that, in theory, should weigh the creatures down. But, instead, the exoskeletons are surprisingly light—even allowing the armor-wearing insects, like the beetle, to fly.

Northwestern Engineering's Horacio D. Espinosa and his group are working to understand the underlying design principles and mechanical properties that result in structures with these unique, ideal properties. This work could ultimately uncover information that could guide the design and manufacturing of new and improved artificial materials by emulating these time-tested natural patterns, a process known as bio-mimicry.

Supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research's Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative (MURI), the research was featured on the cover of Advanced Functional Materials. Postdoctoral fellows Ruiguo Yang and Wei Gao and graduate student Alireza Zaheri, all members of Espinosa's laboratory, were co-first authors of the paper. Cheryl Hayashi, professor of biology at the University of California, Riverside, was also a co-author.

Though there are more than a million species of beetles, the team is first studying the of the Cotinis mutabilis, a field crop pest beetle native to the western United States. Like all insects and crustaceans, its exoskeleton is composed of twisted plywood structures, known as Bouligand structures, which help protect against predators. Fibers in this Bouligand structure are bundles of chitin polymer chains wrapped with proteins. In this chain structure, each fiber has a higher density along the length than along the transverse.

"It is very challenging to characterize the properties of such given that they are directionally dependent and have a small diameter of just 20 nanometers," said Espinosa, the James N. and Nancy J. Farley Professor in Manufacturing and Entrepreneurship at Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering. "We had to develop a novel characterization method by taking advantage of the spatial distribution of fibers in the Bouligand structure."

To meet this challenge, Espinosa and his team employed a creative way to identify the geometry and material properties of the fibers that comprise the exoskeleton. They cut the Bouligand structure along a plane, resulting in a surface composed of closely packed cross-sections of fibers with different orientations. They were then able to analyze the mechanics of the fibers.

"With more than a million species, which greatly vary from each other in taxomic relatedness, size, and ecology, the beetle is the largest group of insects," Hayashi said. "What makes this research exciting is that the methods applied to the Cotinis mutabilis beetle exoskeleton can be extended to other beetle species."

By correlating the with the exoskeleton geometries from diverse beetle species, Espinosa and his team plan to gain insight into natural selection and better understand structure-function-properties relationships.

Explore further: New species of ground beetle described from a 147-year-old specimen

More information: Ruiguo Yang et al, AFM Identification of Beetle Exocuticle: Bouligand Structure and Nanofiber Anisotropic Elastic Properties, Advanced Functional Materials (2016). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201603993

Related Stories

Fossilized beetles are redder than they were in life

September 29, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B shows that the colors of fossilized beetles do not represent the colors they sported in life. From what researchers can determine, the ...

Graphene oxide's secret properties revealed at atomic level

August 21, 2015

Since its discovery, graphene has captured the attention of scientists and engineers for its many extraordinary properties. But graphene oxide—an oxidized derivative of graphene—largely has been viewed as graphene's inferior ...

Recommended for you

New research explains hydrophobicity

January 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—The hydrophobic effect is a fundamental aspect of biochemical processes. Hydrophilic, or water-loving, solutes tend to be miscible in water, while hydrophobic, or water-fearing, solutes tend to aggregate in such ...

Some catalysts contribute their own oxygen for reactions

January 9, 2017

Chemical reactions that release oxygen in the presence of a catalyst, known as oxygen-evolution reactions, are a crucial part of chemical energy storage processes, including water splitting, electrochemical carbon dioxide ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.