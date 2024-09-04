Northwestern University was established in 1851 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern University has over 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students with an endowment that exceeds $8 billion dollars. It is a private institution noted for its Feinberg School of Medicine, The Technological Institute, Ford Engineering Design Center and the Dearborn Observatory. In 2008, Northwestern opened a campus in Qatar. Northwestern University is most noted for its Institute for Complex Systems, Nanoscale Science and Engineering Center, Materials Research Center, and the Center for Catalysts and Surface Science.

Address 633 Clark Street,Evanston, IL 60208 Website http://www.northwestern.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northwestern_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

