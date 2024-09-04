Northwestern University was established in 1851 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern University has over 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students with an endowment that exceeds $8 billion dollars. It is a private institution noted for its Feinberg School of Medicine, The Technological Institute, Ford Engineering Design Center and the Dearborn Observatory. In 2008, Northwestern opened a campus in Qatar. Northwestern University is most noted for its Institute for Complex Systems, Nanoscale Science and Engineering Center, Materials Research Center, and the Center for Catalysts and Surface Science.
- Address
- 633 Clark Street,Evanston, IL 60208
- Website
- http://www.northwestern.edu/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northwestern_University
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
