Northwestern University was established in 1851 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern University has over 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students with an endowment that exceeds $8 billion dollars. It is a private institution noted for its Feinberg School of Medicine, The Technological Institute, Ford Engineering Design Center and the Dearborn Observatory. In 2008, Northwestern opened a campus in Qatar. Northwestern University is most noted for its Institute for Complex Systems, Nanoscale Science and Engineering Center, Materials Research Center, and the Center for Catalysts and Surface Science.

Address
633 Clark Street,Evanston, IL 60208
Website
http://www.northwestern.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northwestern_University

Fighting coastal erosion with electricity

New research from Northwestern University has systematically proven that a mild zap of electricity can strengthen a marine coastline for generations—greatly reducing the threat of erosion in the face of climate change and ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 22, 2024

4

107

Developing new methods for targeted protein degradation

Northwestern Medicine scientists have developed a new, more precise method to target proteins implicated in certain types of cancer, according to a study published in Nature Chemical Biology.

Biotechnology

Jul 30, 2024

0

8

