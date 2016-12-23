US allowing work to restart at nuke dump three years after leak

The U.S. Energy Department authorized its contractor Friday to begin disposing of radioactive waste again at the nation's only underground repository, setting the stage for the first barrel to go below ground since a radiation release forced the facility to shut down nearly three years ago.
Agency officials said the move confirms that numerous corrective actions uncovered during a recent review of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico have been completed.
A team of Energy Department experts from around the nation had found paperwork and documentation issues that needed to be fixed. It also had found inadequate procedures for new requirements on accepting waste from national laboratories and other defense sites.
The federal government called the authorization a major milestone.
"Safety has and will continue to be our number one priority," Energy Department spokeswoman Bridget Bartol said, noting that workers will complete minor maintenance on the walls and floors of the underground disposal area before waste-handling work resumes.
The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant has been closed since February 2014 when a radiation release contaminated a significant portion of the repository, where disposal rooms are carved out of a thick salt formation deep underground.
The shutdown put shipments from around the country on indefinite hold as the federal government poured hundreds of millions of dollars into recovery efforts and policy overhauls.
New Mexico regulators cited the government and the contractor for numerous permit violations related to the radiation release and an unrelated fire involving a mining truck weeks earlier. That resulted in a multimillion-dollar settlement with the state.
Los Alamos National Laboratory, in northern New Mexico, also was cited because the breached container of waste from 2014 had been inappropriately packed there before being shipped to the repository.
Investigators said the incident could have been avoided had managers not ignored existing policies and procedures for handling and treating the waste, which includes gloves, tools, clothing and other materials from decades of bomb-making and research.
The Energy Department released a slew of documents Friday related to reviews of the facility's readiness to reopen that state and federal officials conducted in recent weeks. State officials gave their approval for work to resume in letters sent to the federal agency late last week.
Some watchdog groups had asked the department not to rush, citing the previous incidents and the importance of the facility to the nation's multibillion-dollar cleanup of Cold War-era waste.
Explore further: Feds: No 'show-stoppers' found in nuke readiness review
WillieWard
"Tens of thousands of tons of toxic waste from producing 2,000 kilos of Neodymium for the direct-drive permanent-magnet generator of every single large wind turbine.."
"By far the largest collective dose to workers per unit of electricity generated was found in the solar power cycle, followed by the wind power cycle. The reason for this is that these technologies require large amounts of rare earth metals, and the mining of low-grade ore exposes workers to natural radionuclides during mining"
http://scontent-l...AQFeIV74
http://institutef...inerals/
http://mzconsulti...m/?p=846
http://www.unscea...4696.pdf
gkam
And did you forget the mining of Uranium?
Lots'a Radium there, . . .
But this is only gloves and tools and overalls, Willie. How are you going to guard the high-level waste, essentially forever?
Got the money put away for armed guards for 200,000 years?
WillieWard
"For the life cycle of nuclear power the sources of radioactive discharges included uranium mining, milling and mill tailings, power plant operation and reprocessing activities."
"By far the largest collective dose to workers per unit of electricity generated was found in the solar power cycle, followed by the wind power cycle. The reason for this is that these technologies require large amounts of rare earth metals, and the mining of low-grade ore exposes workers to natural radionuclides during mining."
http://www.unscea...4696.pdf
http://mzconsulti...m/?p=846
https://scontent-...58E249C3
gkam
None support your hypothesis. Only one comes close. It confuses the issue by only referring to the shorter periods of time when the radiation from coal is still higher. Over the longer term, they admit nuclear power is the worst.
WillieWard
"no one is suffering from spent nuclear fuel. No one has ever been injured from used fuel from a commercial nuclear power plant, let alone killed."
"One person's lifetime nuclear waste would fit in a Coke can — which is tiny, compared with the many tons of carbon dioxide the average American dumps into the atmosphere each and every year."
https://scontent-...58D185B9
https://scontent-...5893CDB4
"Air pollution kills about 7 million people worldwide every year"