August 8, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Genetic study uncovers onion bulb shape, size secrets

by Jane Cerza, American Society for Horticultural Science

Genetic study uncovers onion bulb shape, size secrets
Examples of contrasting onion bulb-shape indices (ratio of diameter over height) of two F2 progenies from the cross of doubled haploid (DH) 1104 and DHCU66619. Credit: J. Amer. Soc. Hort. Sci. (2024). DOI: 10.21273/JASHS05362-23

A new study by the Department of Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences, University of Wisconsin details the genetic mechanisms influencing the shape and volume of onion bulbs, along with the effects of daylength on the bulbing process. This research provides significant advancements in agricultural science, with potential implications for crop improvement and food security.

The research is published in the journal Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science.

The study employed cutting-edge genetic analysis techniques to unravel the complex interplay between and that determine onion bulb characteristics. Onions, a staple in global cuisine, vary widely in shape and size, attributes that are critical for both consumer preference and agricultural efficiency.

The formation of onion (A. cepa) bulbs is affected by the length of night and temperature; nevertheless, onion germplasm is commonly classified according to length of daylight, as opposed to length of darkness, required for bulb formation. Short Day (SD) and Long Day (LD) onions initiate bulb formation under lengthening periods of light at ∼12 and ≥14 h, respectively.

Intermediate-day cultivars initiate bulb formation between the day lengths of SD and LD onions. LD cultivars grown under short days may never bulb; SD onions grown under long days initiate bulb formation early and produce bulbs too small to be commercially acceptable. In addition to daylength, bulb formation is affected by temperature. Under the same lighting regimen, higher temperatures hasten bulb formation and plant maturity.

The study identified the genetic bases of morphological traits of onion bulbs, and highlighted the critical role of photoperiod (daylength) in the bulbing process. The research provides detailed insights into how varying day lengths trigger the transition from vegetative growth to bulbing. Understanding this mechanism is important for optimizing growing conditions and improving yields in different geographical regions.

The findings offer a valuable genetic framework for developing onion varieties that are more resilient to environmental stresses and capable of producing in diverse climates. This has the potential to significantly impact global production, ensuring a stable supply and contributing to .

More information: Michael J. Havey, Genetic Analyses of the Shape and Volume of Onion Bulbs and Daylength Effects on Bulbing, Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science (2024). DOI: 10.21273/JASHS05362-23

Journal information: Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science

Provided by American Society for Horticultural Science

Citation: Genetic study uncovers onion bulb shape, size secrets (2024, August 8) retrieved 8 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-genetic-uncovers-onion-bulb-size.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

No more crying over rotting onions? Researchers gain insight into bacteria threatening Vidalia onion production
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Neutron contamination threshold in tissue using LINAC

12 hours ago

Contradictory statements made by two different professors about IQ scores

Aug 2, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Aug 2, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)