Falcon 9 rocket blasts off with Cygnus freighter for space station

A Falcon 9 rocket with a Cygnus supply freighter blasted off on a mission to the International Space Station on August 4, just a few days after a two-week break due to launch problems.

The freighter took off from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex in Florida and was broadcast online by NASA.

The flight is carrying instruments and cargo for water recovery and stem cell research in zero gravity experiments at the ISS.

It is expected to take around 40 hours for the Cygnus freighter to dock with the orbiting space station.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had suspended launches of private space company SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets for around two weeks from July 11 due to problems with the ignition of a second propulsion stage.

Sunday's launch was the 21st supply flight of a Cygnus freighter to the ISS.

The freighter is manufactured by Northrop Grumman, which is also a private company.

