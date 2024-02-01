February 1, 2024

Image: Cygnus flies to the International Space Station

by Monika Luabeya, NASA

Credit: SpaceX

In this image from Jan. 30, 2024, an uncrewed Cygnus cargo spacecraft launches atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, starting its journey to the International Space Station.

Launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Cygnus carries 8,200 pounds of science investigations and cargo to support dozens of research experiments. This is Northrop Grumman's 20th cargo flight to the orbiting laboratory.

Provided by NASA

