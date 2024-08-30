August 30, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers explore design of polar crystalline solids of pure molecular materials

by Peter Ehrhard, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Researchers explore design of polar crystalline solids of pure molecular materials
Graphical abstract. Credit: Chemistry – A European Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1002/chem.202400182

Harmeet Bhoday, a Missouri S&T Ph.D. student in chemistry from Chandigarh, India, was the lead author of an article titled "Perfect Polar Alignment of Parallel Beloamphiphile Layers: Improved Structural Design Bias Realized in Ferroelectric Crystals of the Novel Methoxyphenyl Series of Acetophenone Azines."

Journal editors selected the article as a cover feature of Chemistry—A European Journal. The research was also featured in "Hot Topic: Crystal Engineering."

Bhoday wrote the article with Dr. Nathan Knotts, a graduate of the University of Missouri, and Dr. Rainer Glaser, professor of chemistry at S&T.

"The focal point of our research has been the design of polar crystalline solids of pure molecular materials for ," says Bhoday. "Rather than merely seeking these crystals, we wanted to design organics and dipeptides that would want to crystallize with supramolecular architectures."

The team first tried to molecules that would encourage strong lateral attractive interactions between side-by-side , but then discovered that they could go further and deliberately discourage the dipole antiparallel-alignment of polar materials for better performance. The research group has described the successful synthesis of four representatives of a new "methoxyphenyl series" of acetophenone azines.

"This study resulted in exciting insights about intra- and interlayer interactions," says Bhoday. "The interplay between intralayer and interlayer is challenging, and finding the right balance is permanently on our mind and the subject of extensive computational theorizing."

Bhoday says that thanks to the research, for the first time, it is now possible to establish experimental structure-function relations for the nonlinear optics activity of ferroelectric molecular crystals.

More information: Harmeet Bhoday et al, Perfect Polar Alignment of Parallel Beloamphiphile Layers: Improved Structural Design Bias Realized in Ferroelectric Crystals of the Novel "Methoxyphenyl Series of Acetophenone Azines", Chemistry—A European Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1002/chem.202400182

Journal information: Chemistry – A European Journal

Provided by Missouri University of Science and Technology

Citation: Researchers explore design of polar crystalline solids of pure molecular materials (2024, August 30) retrieved 30 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-explore-polar-crystalline-solids-pure.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New study explores amino acid that turns into gel in water
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

What is this clay and rubberish metarial?

Aug 22, 2024

Looking for a chemical with a boiling point between 10C and 50C

Aug 21, 2024

Do I Have Micro Plastics In My Filtered Water?

Aug 21, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)