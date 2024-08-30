Missouri University of Science and Technology, (Missouri S&T or MST) was established in 1870 as a mining college is located in Rolla, Missouri. Currently, Missouri S&T is a part of the University of Missouri system and has a student body of over 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Missouri S&T is noted for the high-caliber of its students in mathematics, engineering, science and technology. Admission standards are stiff and post-graduate networking and job placement is one of the highest in the U.S.A , which includes high beginning salaries and opportunities.

Address Office of Public Relations 1201 N. State St. 105 Campus Support Facility Rolla, MO 65409-0220 Website http://www.mst.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missouri_University_of_Science_and_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

