July 29, 2024 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New species of tyrannosaurid dinosaur identified in China

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

New species of tyrannosaurid dinosaur identified in China
Fossil remains of Asiatyrannus xui (ZMNH M30360). Credit: Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-66278-5

A team of paleontologists at the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History in China reports a new species of tyrannosaurid dinosaur. Their find is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Tyrannosaurids were a group of dinosaurs of the subfamily Tyrannosauridae. Prior research has shown that there were at least 30 species in the subfamily, all of which were known for their great size and large, deep snout filled with sharp teeth. They all walked on two feet and were considered . They are believed to have first appeared around 165 million years ago.

In this new study, the research team focused on remains found at a construction site in Ganzhou City in 2017, a skull and partial vertebra, and tail skeleton. The researchers note that the Tyrannosauroids are the most studied of all the dinosaurs.

The research team was able to identify the specimen as a small tyrannosaurid, roughly half the size of Qianzhousaurus. Its was 47.5 cm, and they estimate its length was approximately 3.5 to 4 meters. The find represents a previously unknown , and the researchers named it Asiatyrannus xui, after Xu Xing, a well-known Chinese scientist.

New species of tyrannosaurid dinosaur identified in China
The photograph and line drawing of the skull of Asiatyrannus xui (ZMNH M30360) in left lateral view. Credit: Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-66278-5

The fossil dates to approximately 66 to 72 million years ago, putting it in the Late Cretaceous epoch. Its snout and body had different proportions than the larger tyrannosaurines. The researchers suggest such differences indicate that A. xui filled a different ecological niche than its larger cousins, possibly feasting on smaller and faster prey. They also note that the find is the first ever for a deep-snouted tyrannosaur in the southern part of China.

The location of the find adds credence to theories that tyrannosaurids migrated from Laramidia later than previously thought. Prior research has suggested that an island named Laramidia was the origin of the tyrannosaur lineage—it was believed to exist in what is now the west coast of North America.

More information: Wenjie Zheng et al, The first deep-snouted tyrannosaur from Upper Cretaceous Ganzhou City of southeastern China, Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-66278-5

Journal information: Scientific Reports

© 2024 Science X Network

Citation: New species of tyrannosaurid dinosaur identified in China (2024, July 29) retrieved 29 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-species-tyrannosaurid-dinosaur-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New dinosaur species may be closest known relative of Tyrannosaurus rex
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 28, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Contradictory statements made by two different professors

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Jul 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)