May 24, 2024 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Abelisauroid, a dinosaur with very tiny arms, identified in Argentina

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Abelisauroid, a dinosaur with very tiny arms, identified in Argentina
Right metatarsus of Koleken inakayali MPEF-PV 10826. In (a) proximal, (b) anterior, (c) posterior, (d) medial, (e) lateral and (f) distal views. bu, bulge; clp, collateral ligament pit; Dt-III, distal tarsal III; ef, extensor fossa; gs, scar for the m. gastrocnemius; is, intercondylar sulcus; Mt-I/IV, metatarsal I to IV; r, ridge. Scale bar: 5 cm. Credit: Cladistics (2024). DOI: 10.1111/cla.12583

A team of paleontologists from Museo Argentino de Ciencias Naturales Bernardino Rivadavia, Consejo Nacional de Investigaciones Científicas y Técnicas and The Chinese University of Hong Kong, has identified a new species of abelisauroid dinosaur. They have named it Koleken inakayali.

The work is published in the journal Cladistics.

The fossilized remains were found in the La Colonia Formation, a located in what is now modern Argentina. The there is being excavated as part of a project funded by the National Geographic Society called, "The Age of Dinosaurs." The remains of the K. inakayali have been dated to approximately 70 million years ago.

In studying the remains, the team was able to identify multiple , most of the creature's back, all of one hip, some of its tail bones and almost all the bones from both of its legs. They noted that the dinosaur had multiple traits that set it apart from Carnotaurus sastrei, particularly in its skull bones.

They also note that the ancient dinosaur was bipedal with extremely tiny arms. The research team found that it was a species of Furileusauria, which was a group of abelisauroid dinosaurs. Also, in comparing the remains with several other types of abelisauroid and noasaurids, they found evidence of rapid evolutionary changes during some spans of time, and little to none in others.

Abelisauroid dinosaurs were a family of theropod (hollow boned) dinosaurs that lived during the Cretaceous on the Gondwana continent—their fossilized remains have been found in many parts of South America, Africa, India and Madagascar. They are also believed to have been the most abundant type of theropod. The discovery of K. inakayali, the team suggests, indicates that abelisaurids were more diverse than prior research has suggested.

The team concludes by suggesting that the discovery of K. inakayali helps us to better understand the history of abelisaurids and underscores the importance of continuing to explore the history of dinosaurs in general. Doing so, they note, helps to explain the history of life on Earth, and possibly, offers insights into how humans might remain a viable species as the planet changes.

More information: Diego Pol et al, A new abelisaurid dinosaur from the end Cretaceous of Patagonia and evolutionary rates among the Ceratosauria, Cladistics (2024). DOI: 10.1111/cla.12583

© 2024 Science X Network

Citation: Abelisauroid, a dinosaur with very tiny arms, identified in Argentina (2024, May 24) retrieved 24 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-abelisauroid-dinosaur-tiny-arms-argentina.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New method finds higher carnivorous dinosaur biodiversity in Kem Kem beds of Morocco
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

May 19, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 17, 2024

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

May 16, 2024

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)