Probing carbon capture, atom-by-atom with machine-learning model

A machine-learning potential derived from first-principles calculations unveils the intricate mechanisms of CO 2 capture in liquid ammonia. Credit: Liam Krauss/LLNL

A team of scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has developed a machine-learning model to gain an atomic-level understanding of CO 2 capture in amine-based sorbents. This innovative approach promises to enhance the efficiency of direct air capture (DAC) technologies, which are crucial for reducing the excessive amounts of CO 2 already present in the atmosphere.

Despite ongoing efforts to decarbonize the economy, the U.S. Department of Energy projects that the majority of national energy production will still come from non-renewable sources by 2050. This underscores the urgent need to not only develop new renewable energy technologies but also to improve methods for capturing and storing CO 2 emissions.

Amine-based sorbents have emerged as a promising solution, efficiently binding CO 2 even at ultra-dilute conditions. The low cost of these sorbents has enabled several companies to scale up this technology, demonstrating DAC as a feasible way to combat global warming. However, significant knowledge gaps remain in the chemistry of CO 2 capture under experimentally relevant conditions.

The LLNL team's machine learning model has revealed that CO 2 capture by amines involves the formation of a carbon-nitrogen chemical bond between the amino group and CO 2 , alongside a complex set of solvent-mediated proton transfer reactions. These proton transfer reactions are critical for the formation of the most stable CO 2 -bound species and are significantly influenced by quantum fluctuations of protons.

Machine learning simulations reproduce the first-principles structure of liquid ammonia. Credit: Chemical Science (2024). DOI: 10.1039/D4SC00105B

"Our method can be extended to amines with different chemical compositions, highlighting the impact of machine learning in understanding the fundamental chemistry involved in CO 2 capture under realistic conditions," said Marcos Calegari Andrade, lead author of a paper appearing in Chemical Science.

Using a combination of grand-canonical Monte Carlo and enhanced sampling methods in molecular dynamics, the researchers obtained quantities directly accessible by experiments.. These results provide a vital connection to laboratory measurements and pave the way for a future feedback loop between simulations and experiments.

"By integrating machine learning with advanced simulation techniques, we've created a powerful approach that bridges theoretical predictions and experimental validations of CO 2 -capture mechanisms in a way not accessible by traditional simulation techniques," said LLNL scientist Sichi Li, co-corresponding author and project theory lead.

"This research not only advances our understanding of CO 2 capture mechanisms but also provides a new and critical tool for designing next-generation materials that can contribute to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions", said Simon Pang, co-corresponding author and project principal investigator.

LLNL co-authors also include Tuan Anh Pham and Sneha Akhade.

More information: Marcos F. Calegari Andrade et al, Machine learning demonstrates the impact of proton transfer and solvent dynamics on CO2 capture in liquid ammonia, Chemical Science (2024). DOI: 10.1039/D4SC00105B Journal information: Chemical Science