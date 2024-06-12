June 12, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Video: New light-sheet microscope for multicellular systems unveiled

by Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research

Video: New light-sheet microscope for multicellular systems unveiled
Credit: Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research

Researchers at the FMI and Viventis Microscopy teamed up to develop a cutting-edge light-sheet microscope that has the potential to transform imaging studies and enable scientific breakthroughs.

Their study is published in the journal Nature Methods.

In this , Franziska Moos—a Ph.D. student in the lab of Prisca Liberali at the FMI—discusses the development of the new microscope, which can image different multicellular systems, including organoids and entire animals such as Hydra. The microscope allows for long-term imaging and can capture high-resolution images of cells and tissues in —two abilities that have the potential to transform imaging studies and enable scientific breakthroughs.

Credit: Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research

More information: Franziska Moos et al, Open-top multisample dual-view light-sheet microscope for live imaging of large multicellular systems, Nature Methods (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-024-02213-w

Journal information: Nature Methods

Provided by Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research

Citation: Video: New light-sheet microscope for multicellular systems unveiled (2024, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-video-sheet-microscope-multicellular-unveiled.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists observe neuronal stimulus transmission by coloring nerve cells with novel antibody
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

5 hours ago

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

19 hours ago

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 7, 2024

Universal wing- and fin-beat frequency scaling

Jun 5, 2024

A DNA Animation

May 29, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)