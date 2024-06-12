Video: New light-sheet microscope for multicellular systems unveiled

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research

Researchers at the FMI and Viventis Microscopy teamed up to develop a cutting-edge light-sheet microscope that has the potential to transform imaging studies and enable scientific breakthroughs.

Their study is published in the journal Nature Methods.

In this video, Franziska Moos—a Ph.D. student in the lab of Prisca Liberali at the FMI—discusses the development of the new microscope, which can image different multicellular systems, including organoids and entire animals such as Hydra. The microscope allows for long-term imaging and can capture high-resolution images of cells and tissues in real-time—two abilities that have the potential to transform imaging studies and enable scientific breakthroughs.

Credit: Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research

More information: Franziska Moos et al, Open-top multisample dual-view light-sheet microscope for live imaging of large multicellular systems, Nature Methods (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-024-02213-w Journal information: Nature Methods