The Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) is part of the Novartis Research Foundation and is a world-class center for basic research in life sciences based in Basel, Switzerland. The FMI is devoted to the pursuit of fundamental biomedical research. Areas of expertise are: In these fields the FMI has gained international recognition as a center of excellence in innovative biomedical research. Research is carried out in 22 independent but highly interactive research teams. In addition, seven technology platforms, ranging from functional genomics to microscopy and imaging, support the research activities with cutting-edge technology. As of 2011, the institute counts 320 collaborators of which 90 are postgraduate students participating in the FMI International PhD Program, 100 are postdoctoral collaborators and 22 are research group leaders. Since 2004, the institute is led by Susan M. Gasser. in chronological order The FMI is an affiliated institute of the University of Basel. It provides biomedical research and career training for over 90 PhD students. FMI selects its highly international student body during a twice-yearly interview-based selection program.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

