June 12, 2024

Video: Eclipse-making double-satellite Proba-3

by European Space Agency

Video: Eclipse-making double-satellite Proba-3
Credit: European Space Agency

Proba-3 is ESA's—and the world's—first precision formation flying mission. A pair of satellites will fly together relative to the sun so that one casts a precisely-controlled shadow onto the other, to create a prolonged solar eclipse in orbit.

In the process, the will open up the sun's faint surrounding coronal atmosphere for sustained study. Normally, this is rendered invisible by the brilliant face of the sun, like a firefly next to a bonfire.

Due for launch together this , the two Proba-3 satellites will fly 144-m apart for up to six hours at a time to create these eclipses. Beside its scientific interest, this experiment will be a perfect method to demonstrate the precise positioning of the two platforms. It will be enabled using a novel combination of guidance technologies. In this video, the Proba-3 team details the mission concept.

Credit: ESA—European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: Eclipse-making double-satellite Proba-3 (2024, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-video-eclipse-satellite-proba.html
