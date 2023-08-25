August 25, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Proba-3 satellite: Seeing in the dark

by European Space Agency

Proba-3 satellite: Seeing in the dark
Credit: ESA

One of the precision formation flying Proba-3 satellites as seen from the other during ground testing. The pair will fly in orbit relative to one another down to millimeter scale precision, but in order to do this must keep continuous track of each other in both sunlight and darkness.

To achieve this, Proba-3 combines vision-based detection, as tested here, with radio frequency links, and laser ranging.

The Visual-Based Sensor will be used when the satellites are closer than 250 m to each other. LEDs aboard Proba-3's Coronagraph satellite—seen in the animation below—will be detected by a set of cameras on the other Occulter satellite, appearing as pattens of light in the dark.

Proba-3: seeing in the dark
Credit: ESA

Finally, for maximum precision, the Occulter will shine a laser at a retro-reflector mounted on the Coronagraph satellite.

Proba-3 will demonstrate formation flying in the context of a large-scale science experiment. The two satellites will together form a 144-m long solar coronagraph to study the sun's faint corona closer to the solar rim than has ever before been achieved. The aim is to operate as if the pair are part of a single giant spacecraft in .

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Proba-3 satellite: Seeing in the dark (2023, August 25) retrieved 25 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-proba-satellite-dark.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sun-watching Proba-3 formation flyers tested for take-off
1 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)