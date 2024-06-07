June 7, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Scientists develop new method to estimate electrical parameters of regular pulse bursts in lightning

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists develop new method to estimate electrical parameters of regular pulse bursts in lightning
Decomposition, reconstruction, and extraction of the regular pulses from the background electrostatic field change using empirical mode decomposition (b and c) (from the CHJ station), and for filtering out background noise (d). Credit: Geophysical Research Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL106582

The phenomenon of regular pulse bursts in lightning research is characterized by continuous pulses occurring at regular intervals, resulting in intermittent rapid changes in the electric field at ground level. The individual pulses last for microseconds, while the entire sequence can last for milliseconds. The mechanism behind their occurrence has long puzzled scientists.

Researchers from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with colleagues from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences and Fudan University, have provided new insights into the channel evolution and electrical parameters of regular bursts.

The study, titled "Channel Development and Electric Parameter Characteristics of Regular Pulse Bursts in lightning," is published in Geophysical Research Letters.

The researchers used a new physical model and particle swarm optimization method to estimate the currents and propagation velocities of successive pulses. They also identified the highly overlapping nature of the channel development of these pulses.

Based on conventional observing conditions, the previous estimates of the K-process development rate indicated currents as high as 88 kA, exceeding those of most ground discharges. However, very high frequency lightning interferometer observations revealed that these pulses propagate much faster than expected, at about 0.6 to 1.8 × 108 meters per second, reducing the estimated currents from 88 kA to 6 to 18 kA.

The team's new method for positioning the lightning interferometer has significantly improved the time resolution of the observations, increasing it from microseconds to nanoseconds.

This study introduces a new analytical tool to provide innovative methods and perspectives for future lightning observations and analysis. Additionally, the in-depth study of the mechanisms behind regular lightning pulse bursts is expected to shed light on other similar natural phenomena.

More information: X. Fan et al, Channel Development and Electric Parameter Characteristics of Regular Pulse Bursts in Lightning, Geophysical Research Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL106582

Journal information: Geophysical Research Letters

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Scientists develop new method to estimate electrical parameters of regular pulse bursts in lightning (2024, June 7) retrieved 7 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-scientists-method-electrical-parameters-regular.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers optimize errors caused by traditional interferometer system in lightning study
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

17 hours ago

Is it possible to transform an electric thunderstorm into an EMP storm?

Jun 4, 2024

Jacchia Atmospheric Model

Jun 3, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Jun 3, 2024

Mount Ibu, Indonesia erupts

May 29, 2024

Adirondack Mountains and earthquakes

May 23, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)