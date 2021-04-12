April 12, 2021

Upward lightning takes its cue from nearby lightning events

by Elizabeth Thompson, Eos

Upward lightning takes its cue from nearby lightning events
Upward lightning is an uncommon phenomenon, but more common types of lightning, like cloud-to-ground strikes, can make upward lightning more likely. Credit: Duncan Rawlinson, CC BY-NC 2.0

In the chaos of a thunderstorm, upward moving lightning occasionally springs from the tops of tall structures. Scientists don't fully understand how upward lightning is triggered; it is likely a combination of multiple environmental factors, such as the background electric field and the structure's height. In a new study, Sunjerga et al. investigate how ambient lightning events near tall structures may trigger upward lightning.

The team created a simplified model of different scenarios that have been observed to occur near a tower before upward . The model was able to explain the mechanism that causes upward lightning to spark from a as a result of nearby lightning activity.

According to their simulations, both the relatively slow leader discharge (the precursor paths that lightning will follow) passing above the tower and the much faster return stroke (the bright flash we see as lightning) in the vicinity of the structure can enhance the ambient enough to trigger upward lightning from towers as short as about 30 meters—about 10 stories.

The study confirms the existence of a causal relationship between nearby lightning and upward lightning from towers. Additional research into factors like the local geography, the frequency of each scenario, and the can help further explain this unusual phenomenon.

Explore further

Researchers at Brazil's space institute discover why lightning branches and flickers
More information: Antonio Sunjerga et al. On the Initiation of Upward Negative Lightning by Nearby Lightning Activity: An Analytical Approach, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2020JD034043
Journal information: Journal of Geophysical Research - Atmospheres

Provided by Eos

This story is republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

Citation: Upward lightning takes its cue from nearby lightning events (2021, April 12) retrieved 13 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-upward-lightning-cue-nearby-events.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Many earthquakes shake Tokara Islands, with 12 Mag 4.5

5 hours ago

M 7.3 - 174 km NE of Gisborne, New Zealand

6 hours ago

M 6.0 - 44 km SSW of Gongdanglegi Kulon, Indonesia

6 hours ago

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Apr 11, 2021

La Soufrière volcano eruption April 2021

Apr 11, 2021

Seismic ray-tracing, when does a spherical Earth matter in practice?

Apr 11, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments