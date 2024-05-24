May 24, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Scientists develop technique to analyze RNA structures in ultra-high definition

by University of Nottingham

Scientists develop technique to analyze RNA structures in ultra-high definition
The OrbiSIMS. Credit: The University of Nottingham

Scientists at the University of Nottingham have developed a technique to analyze the atomic-level structure of RNA molecules with exceptional precision and speed, and are the first in the world to use the method to examine structural changes in RNA when a cell gets infected with HIV.

The findings, which are published in Nature Communications, could have far-reaching implications for the treatment of various diseases where RNA plays a critical role and for development of therapeutics such as mRNA vaccines.

RNA, a close cousin of DNA, plays a critical role in various biological processes, from to gene regulation. However, unlike the DNA's well-known double-helix structure, RNA folds into complex shapes that are incredibly difficult to analyze using traditional techniques.

This is where the Nottingham team, led by Dr. Aditi Borkar, Assistant Professor in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics in the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, has achieved a transformative feat.

Dr. Borkar developed a powerful method that combines a cutting-edge mass spectrometry technology called cryogenic OrbiSIMS—a unique imaging capability of the University, with advanced computational modeling and automation. This combination enabled the team to analyze attomole quantities of RNAs and determine their 3D structures at par with industry standards, in a matter of days.

Scientists develop technique to analyze RNA structures in ultra-high definition
7SK is the human RNA implicated in HIV infection, we investigated this as a case study for the paper. Credit: The University of Nottingham

This innovative approach promises significant advancements in the scope, accuracy, and speed of RNA structural biology and will accelerate the development of RNA-based therapeutics.

Dr. Borkar said, "RNAs are one of the most difficult molecules to study via . OrbiSIMS is at least 1,000-times more sensitive for studying RNAs compared to other structural techniques typically used in our field.

"With our OrbiSIMS guided pipeline, we can now determine RNA structures in a matter of days, instead of months. This incredible sensitivity and speed will now help us to study previously intractable targets within narrow drug development timeframes."

The OrbiSIMS instrument was developed at the National Physical Laboratory, UK in consultation with GSK. Nottingham was the first University in the world to own and operate the OrbiSIMS instrument.

More information: Shannon Ward et al, Integrating cryo-OrbiSIMS with computational modelling and metadynamics simulations enhances RNA structure prediction at atomic resolution, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-48694-3

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Nottingham

Citation: Scientists develop technique to analyze RNA structures in ultra-high definition (2024, May 24) retrieved 24 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-scientists-technique-rna-ultra-high.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Collaborating scientists offer insights on improving blue OLED performance for displays and lighting
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

May 19, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 17, 2024

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

May 16, 2024

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)