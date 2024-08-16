The University of Nottingham first opened it doors as a civic college in 1881. It then went on to acquire a Royal Charter and confers degrees in medicine, nursing, and other undergraduate and graduate degrees. In 1999, the University of Nottingham launched a campus in China. The University of Nottingham has well over 33,000 students. Noteworthy is its pioneering work on Magnetic Resonance Imaging, that resulted in Sir Peter Mansfield being awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology and the work on transgenic tomatoes by Professor Grierson. The University of Nottingham utilizes a powerful supercomputer on its campus Research information and newsworthy information is available on-line.

Address University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD UK Website http://www.nottingham.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Nottingham

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed