May 7, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

A photocatalyst for sustainable syngas production from greenhouse gases

by Science China Press

Breakthrough in sustainable syngas production from greenhouse gases using solar energy
Rh/InGaN1-xOx nanowires were explored for light-driven methane dry reforming with carbon dioxide towards syngas (CH4 + CO2 + light = 2CO + 2H2). It is proposed that the partial substitution of N in InGaN with O can greatly improve the activity and stability of the catalyst under light illumination without extra heating. Credit: Science China Press

Researchers have developed a novel photocatalyst, named Rh/InGaN1-xOx, which is a nanoarchitecture consisting of rhodium nanoparticles anchored on oxygen-modified indium gallium nitride nanowires grown on silicon substrates.

Under concentrated solar illumination, this demonstrates remarkable performance for the dry reforming of methane (DRM) with CO2, achieving a syngas evolution rate of 180.9 mmol gcat-1 h-1 with 96.3% selectivity. This represents a significant improvement over conventional catalytic systems, which often require high energy inputs and suffer from rapid deactivation.

"Our work represents a major step forward in addressing the dual challenges of greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable energy production," said Prof. Baowen Zhou, the lead researcher from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. "By leveraging the power of solar energy and rationally designed nanoarchitecture, we have demonstrated a green and efficient route for converting waste gases into valuable chemical resources."

The researchers attribute the exceptional performance of their photocatalyst to the synergistic effects arising from the integration of the photo-active InGaN nanowires, oxygen-modified surface, and catalytically active rhodium nanoparticles. Mechanistic studies revealed that the incorporated oxygen atoms play a crucial role in promoting CO2 activation, facilitating CO generation, and suppressing catalyst deactivation via coking deposition.

The findings of this research, published in Science Bulletin, pave the way for the development of advanced photocatalytic systems for the sustainable production of fuels and chemicals from renewable resources. The team believes that their approach can be extended to other important chemical reactions, offering new opportunities for greening the industry.

"We are excited about the prospects of this technology," said Prof. Baowen Zhou. "By further optimizing the catalyst design and reactor configuration, we aim to scale up the process and demonstrate its viability for practical applications."

More information: Yixin Li et al, Rh/InGaN1−O nanoarchitecture for light-driven methane reforming with carbon dioxide toward syngas, Science Bulletin (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2024.02.020

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: A photocatalyst for sustainable syngas production from greenhouse gases (2024, May 7) retrieved 7 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-photocatalyst-sustainable-syngas-production-greenhouse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Syngas photocatalysis made easy
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why don't hydrogen ions have osmotic activity in living organisms?

May 6, 2024

Ideas for a project in computational chemistry?

Apr 25, 2024

Very confused about Naunyn definition of acid and base

Apr 24, 2024

Can you eat the Periodic Table?

Apr 23, 2024

New Insight into the Chemistry of Solvents

Apr 17, 2024

Separation of KCl from potassium chromium(III) PDTA

Apr 16, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)