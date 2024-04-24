April 24, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Team reports on relationship between contents of diosgenin and brassinosteroids in Dioscorea zingiberensis

by NanJing Agricultural University

Genome-wide methylation, transcriptome and metabolite reveal the balance between diosgenin and brassinosteroids in Dioscorea zingiberensis by Jialu Li lab in Wuhan University
The column chart shows changes incharacteristic metabolites after BL/BRZ treatment. Credit: Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae056

Diosgenin, a secondary metabolite isolated from the Dioscorea spp. plant family, is an irreplaceable and ideal starting material for the synthesis of steroid hormone drugs. Dioscorea zingiberensis is the world's most desirable and important plant source of steroid hormone drugs.

Brassinosteroids are an important class of phytohormones found in all . Diosgenin and brassinosteroids share similar structures and , yet the regulatory networks of diosgenin and brassinosteroids biosynthesis and metabolism in plants are distinct, necessitating further elucidation of their relationship.

A research group has analyzed the changes in the contents of cholesterol, campesterol, diosgenin and brassinosteroids in Dioscorea zingiberensis by mass spectrometry detection. The results indicated that there was a certain equilibrium relationship between the contents of diosgenin and brassinosteroids after treatment with brassinolide and brassinazole, respectively. The work is published in the journal Horticulture Research.

Through an association analysis of genome-wide methylation, transcriptome and characteristic metabolite data of Dioscorea zingiberensis, the team was able to identify a number of genes and that appear to be involved in the balance process of diosgenin and brassinosteroids including CAS, CYP90s and B3-ARFs.

Genome-wide methylation, transcriptome and metabolite reveal the balance between diosgenin and brassinosteroids in Dioscorea zingiberensis by Jialu Li lab in Wuhan University
Inverse correlation between CG methylation levels and gene expression. Credit: Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae056

The findings suggest that CAS and CYP90s may be subject to hypomethylation, which appears to be closely related to their high transcription. It was demonstrated that CAS and CYP90s play a pivotal role in the sterol homeostasis of diosgenin and brassinosteroids. The findings of this study provide compelling evidence for the balance between diosgenin and brassinosteroids.

This work offers a new perspective on the regulatory network of diosgenin and brassinosteroids biosynthesis and metabolism, as well as a new insight into the function of secondary metabolites.

More information: Zihao Li et al, Genome-wide methylation, transcriptome and characteristic metabolites reveal the balance between diosgenin and brassinosteroids in Dioscorea zingiberensis, Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae056

Journal information: Horticulture Research

Provided by NanJing Agricultural University

Citation: Team reports on relationship between contents of diosgenin and brassinosteroids in Dioscorea zingiberensis (2024, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-team-relationship-contents-diosgenin-brassinosteroids.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

In a first, team identifies mysterious exporter for brassinosteroid plant hormone
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Cass Report (UK)

6 hours ago

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

Can four legged animals drink from beneath their feet?

Apr 15, 2024

Mold in Plastic Water Bottles? What does it eat?

Apr 14, 2024

Dolphins don't breathe through their esophagus

Apr 14, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)