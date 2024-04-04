April 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New method reveals secrets of protein interactions with potential for drug discovery

by University of Oulu

New method reveals secrets of protein interactions with potential for drug discovery
Credit: Journal of the American Chemical Society (2024). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.3c14359

Scientists from the University of Oulu (Finland) and Texas A&M University (U.S.), have developed a new method to study how proteins interact with small ligand molecules, paving the way, for example, for faster and more efficient drug discovery.

This interaction, known as protein–ligand interaction, is crucial for many biological processes, but studying it has traditionally been slow and insensitive. The new method, described in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, combines two advanced techniques to overcome these limitations.

A method has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of protein interactions as part of cells' continuous communication. These interactions and the disruptions that may occur can play a significant role for example in the development of autoimmune diseases and such as Alzheimer's Disease. For instance, dysfunctional interactions can also lead to aggressive cell growth and cancer.

"The method we have developed could significantly speed up the development of new drugs and help us to understand the mechanisms of many diseases much better," says Dr. Otto Mankinen from the NMR Research Unit, University of Oulu.

Fast and detailed analysis

The first technique, Dissolution Dynamic Nuclear Polarization (d-DNP) hyperpolarization, acts like a signal amplifier, significantly enhancing the signal of the ligand molecule under investigation. Especially when studying low amounts of substances and low abundance nuclei such as carbon-13, hyperpolarization is a crucial tool to make signal observable.

The second technique, Ultrafast NMR, allows the use of hyperpolarization in measurement of multidimensional NMR data. Conventionally measured multidimensional NMR measurements require multiple repetitions to collect full data.

In the ultrafast approach, one of the dimensions is encoded along the sample volume in layers, with a method called spatial encoding. After the encoding, the information is read with the principles of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). In this case the NMR spectrum was spatially encoded and then the attenuation of signal in time was monitored for multiple spectral peaks.

By combining these techniques, researchers can now obtain detailed information about protein–ligand binding in a single experiment for multiple ligand signals. Conventional approach is limited to a single signal per measurement. This opens doors for more efficient drug discovery by allowing scientists to better understand how potential drug molecules interact with their protein targets.

More information: Chang Qi et al, Measuring Protein–Ligand Binding by Hyperpolarized Ultrafast NMR, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2024). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.3c14359

Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by University of Oulu

Citation: New method reveals secrets of protein interactions with potential for drug discovery (2024, April 4) retrieved 4 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-method-reveals-secrets-protein-interactions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

An upgrade for magnetic resonance methods with a 1,000-fold amplifier
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Zirconium Versus Zirconium Carbide For Use With Galinstan

Mar 29, 2024

Electrolysis: Dark blue oxide from steel?

Mar 28, 2024

Identification of HOMO/LUMO in radicals

Mar 27, 2024

Quantum hybridized orbitals

Mar 27, 2024

New Insight into the Chemistry of Solvents

Mar 23, 2024

Is G10 material dangerous?

Mar 23, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)