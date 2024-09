The University of Oulu (Finnish: Oulun yliopisto) is one of the largest universities in Finland, located in the city of Oulu. It was founded on July 8, 1958. The university has around 13,000 students and 2,900 staff. 21 International Master's Programmes are offered at the university. The university is often ranked as one of the better universities in Finland and in the top-400 worldwide.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

