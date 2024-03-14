March 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

A new starring role for video captions: Language learning

by Heather L. Sisan, University of Maryland

closed captions
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Want to learn a new language? Try watching videos in that language with the captions turned on—and slow down the speed.

A University of Maryland research team found that video captions enhanced listening comprehension for English learners, whether the videos were played at a reduced or even at a higher-than-normal one, and whether the student was a novice or mostly proficient. The results are published in the journal System.

"This offers implications for anyone learning a language," said co-author Nihat Polat, chair of the Department of Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership and professor of applied linguistics. Thanks to the tremendous wealth of online language resources and to new recognition of the benefits that brings, that's a lot of people.

Content in different languages is now readily available on platforms like YouTube, Netflix and Amazon, and their captions are high-quality. A July survey by the research and analytics firm Yougov found that 30% of Americans watch TV with subtitles most or all of the time, and that 10% of those who use captions do so to learn another language.

In the past, some teachers viewed captions as another source of information that could overwhelm students who were already struggling to process language or impact their ability to develop auditory skills if they were primarily focused on the text on screen. However, this research shows that captions have specific and important benefits for comprehension, regardless of skill level, and that they can scaffold understanding rather than detract from it.

"Sometimes in a language class, teachers shy away from using [captions] because they want to focus on listening," said lead author Laura Mahalingappa, associate professor of applied linguistics and language education. "Teachers should show a video without captions the first time so students can concentrate on listening and then watch it with captions the second time so students can fill in any information that they missed."

Previous studies of captions in language learning did not examine how they interacted with variables, including playback speeds, the level of detail in questions or users' language proficiency.

For this study, Mahalingappa, Polat and Jiaxuan Zong Ph.D. '23 asked 287 in Turkey and China with at least low-intermediate proficiency (basic comprehension) in English to watch a TED talk in English and about its content.

Captions, when used with slower playback speed (0.75x), significantly improved the students' ability, regardless of their English proficiency level, to answer easy comprehension questions. When the TED talk was run at normal and faster speed levels (1x and 1.25x), captions also helped students— especially those with higher English levels—answer both easy and detail-oriented questions.

Video speed can be a tool to achieve specific lesson goals when used with captions, said Polat. For example, teachers who want their students only to pick up the gist of a lesson might play a video faster to cover more material, while those who want them to comprehend details or focus on grammar might slow the down.

Despite widespread belief that more advanced language learners do not need captions, the study found that for learners with higher proficiency, were valuable aids to comprehension. And while the study used English learners in a university setting, the authors noted that the results apply to learners of other languages, and both in and out of classrooms.

More information: Laura Mahalingappa et al, The impact of captioning and playback speed on listening comprehension of multilingual English learners at varying proficiency levels, System (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.system.2023.103192

Provided by University of Maryland

Citation: A new starring role for video captions: Language learning (2024, March 14) retrieved 14 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-starring-role-video-captions-language.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Automatic text simplification: Efficacy in the foreign language classroom
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Biographies, history, personal accounts

1 hour ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

2 hours ago

What was the true purpose of the German expedition to Tibet in 1938?

5 hours ago

The new Shogun show

Mar 13, 2024

Origins of the Hungarians

Mar 13, 2024

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Mar 12, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)