October 26, 2022

Automatic text simplification: Efficacy in the foreign language classroom

by Pusan National University

Automatic text simplification: efficacy in the foreign language classroom
A new study found that automatic text simplification made English text more comprehensible for second language learners beyond a certain level of reading proficiency. Credit: Dennis Murphy Odo from Pusan National University

For students learning a second or foreign language, text is often simplified to ensure that they can comprehend it well enough to understand the core message. Usually, complicated text in a foreign language is simplified manually by teachers or material designers.

However, with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, automatic simplification of text is now a reality. One such tool is the automatic text simplification (ATS) software, which simplifies text in second and for L2 learners. Currently, there is limited data on the effectiveness of an ATS software in an educational setting.

To address this, Professor Dennis Murphy Odo from the Department of English Education at Pusan National University conducted a study, published in Applied Linguistics, to assess how L2 learners comprehend English language text simplified by an ATS tool. For this purpose, he recruited 61 native Korean speakers who had been studying English for the past 10 years, with reading proficiencies ranging from low to high.

These L2 learners were divided into low and high L2 reading proficiency groups and assigned to read either authentic English text derived from the Scientific American website, or automatically simplified version of that same text using a 'Yet Another Text Simplifier' (YATS) ATS tool. Following this, the L2 learners from both groups took a free recall test and a multiple-choice (MC) comprehension test, that tested their ability to recall and comprehend the text.

The key finding, derived from an analysis of the free recall test scores was that L2 learners with a higher reading proficiency found automatically simplified text more comprehensible, as compared to L2 learners with a lower reading proficiency.

While discussing this finding Prof. Odo remarked that "although online automated text simplification tools can prove to be highly useful in making authentic materials more comprehensible for L2 learners beyond a certain level of reading proficiency, they may not do so for learners with a lower level of reading proficiency."

Hence, ATS software can help L2 students with a high reading proficiency understand complicated text, and support teachers in simplifying challenging text for their students.

However, there is a need for ATS tools to be developed further, in order to make comprehensible enough for L2 learners with low reading proficiencies. "On the positive side, software developers will continue to develop AI-enhanced tools that will make challenging texts more and more comprehensible to foreign with different reading proficiencies," says Prof. Odo in conclusion.

Explore further

NYU scholar makes recommendations to end disparities in stem for English learners
More information: The Effect of Automatic Text Simplification on L2 Readers' Text Comprehension, Applied Linguistics (2022). DOI: 10.1093/applin/amac057
Provided by Pusan National University
Citation: Automatic text simplification: Efficacy in the foreign language classroom (2022, October 26) retrieved 26 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-automatic-text-simplification-efficacy-foreign.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are there inherent limits to Interferometer size?

Oct 24, 2022

Does the theory of information have anything to offer for physics?

Oct 18, 2022

The logical impossibility of proving that indeterminism is true?

Oct 16, 2022

What is the smallest possible state change in the Universe?

Oct 14, 2022

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

Oct 14, 2022

Blackbird faster-than-wind vehicle and it's that time to defend basic scientific principles (again)

Oct 14, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)