The University of Maryland (UM) was founded in 1856 in what is known now as College Park, Maryland. UM is a public university with about 36,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. UM is a major recipient of NIH, NASA and Department of Homeland Security funding grants. UM is noted for its Agricultural Experiment Station, College of Chemical and Life Sciences, School of Engineering, College of Computer, Mathematical and Physical Sciences and School of Public Health. NOAA is currently finishing up the National Center for Weather and Climate Predictions on the campus of UM in the 21st century M Square Research Center.

Address
2101 Turner Building, University of Maryland College Park, MD 20742-5411
Website
http://www.umd.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Maryland,_College_Park

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Maryland

Safeguarding produce from E. coli contamination

Leafy greens such as spinach and lettuce are among the most nutrient-packed foods we can eat—and some of the most prone to make us miserable, or worse. The pathogenic bacterium Escherichia coli O157:H7 causes millions of ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 28, 2024

0

6

Irrigation tax could steer farmers from water-intensive crops

Your post-workout almond milk and fruit smoothie might one day leave your pocketbook significantly slimmer too, as water shortages in western U.S. states threaten to alter the price and availability of some types of produce.

Agriculture

Jul 31, 2024

0

29

page 1 from 40