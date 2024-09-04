The University of Maryland (UM) was founded in 1856 in what is known now as College Park, Maryland. UM is a public university with about 36,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. UM is a major recipient of NIH, NASA and Department of Homeland Security funding grants. UM is noted for its Agricultural Experiment Station, College of Chemical and Life Sciences, School of Engineering, College of Computer, Mathematical and Physical Sciences and School of Public Health. NOAA is currently finishing up the National Center for Weather and Climate Predictions on the campus of UM in the 21st century M Square Research Center.

Address 2101 Turner Building, University of Maryland College Park, MD 20742-5411 Website http://www.umd.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Maryland,_College_Park

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

