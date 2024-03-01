March 1, 2024

How will space transform the global food system?

by European Space Agency

Credit: European Space Agency

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global agricultural production will need to increase by 60% by 2050 to meet the food demands of the growing global population.

A new satellite called Copernicus Hyperspectral Imaging Mission for the Environment, or CHIME, is being developed to support EU policies on the management of natural resources—ultimately helping to address the global issue of security.

CHIME will carry a unique visible to shortwave infrared spectrometer to provide routine hyperspectral observations to support new and enhanced services for sustainable agricultural and biodiversity management, as well as soil property characterization.

CHIME is one of six Copernicus Sentinel Expansion that ESA is developing on behalf of the EU. The missions will expand the current capabilities of the Copernicus Space Component—the world's biggest supplier of Earth observation data.

This features interviews with Marco Celesti, CHIME Mission Scientist and Jens Nieke, CHIME Project Manager.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: How will space transform the global food system? (2024, March 1) retrieved 1 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-space-global-food.html
