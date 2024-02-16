February 16, 2024

Video: What does a warming Arctic mean for the future?

by European Space Agency

Arctic
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The Arctic is experiencing disproportionately higher temperature increases compared to the rest of the planet, triggering a series of cascading effects. This rapid warming has profound implications for global climate patterns, human populations and wildlife.

The Copernicus Imaging Microwave Radiometer mission (CIMR) will provide to decision makers with evidence of change and impact in the —with a focus on the Arctic.

The mission has the largest radiometer developed by ESA and will provide high-resolution measurements related to sea ice, the ocean, snow and ice-sheet surfaces. This will be crucial in understanding the evolution of the climate in the polar region.

Credit: European Space Agency

CIMR is one of six Copernicus Sentinel Expansion missions that ESA is developing on behalf of the EU. The missions will expand the current capabilities of the Copernicus Space Component—the world's biggest supplier of Earth observation data.

Provided by European Space Agency

