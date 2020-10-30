Copernicus Sentinel-6 measuring sea-levels using radar altimetry

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

This November the newest member of the EU's Copernicus program, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, will take to the heavens from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The satellite is named after NASA's former Director of Earth Observation and is a radar altimetry mission to monitor sea-level rise, wave-height and windspeed.

The mission is a collaboration between ESA, the European Commission, EUMETSAT, NASA and NOAA, with support from the French space agency CNES. It will continue a three-decade-long time-series of radar altimetry missions that started with the Topex-Poseidon mission and was then followed by the Jason missions.

Credit: European Space Agency