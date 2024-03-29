March 29, 2024

Nano-oscillator hits record quality factor

by University of Innsbruck

The team achieved this new milestone in an environment with extremely low pressure, a critical factor in reducing interactions with the surrounding air. Credit: University of Innsbruck

In their latest study, a team led by Tracy Northup at the Department of Experimental Physics unveils the successful creation of a levitated nanomechanical oscillator with an ultra-high quality factor, significantly surpassing previous experimental achievements. The study has been published in Physical Review Letters.

The team managed to levitate a silica nanoparticle in a linear Paul trap under ultra-high vacuum conditions. What makes this achievement particularly notable is the exceptionally low dissipation rate recorded, with a quality factor exceeding 10 billion. This is more than a hundred-fold improvement compared to prior attempts, marking a in the exploration of nanomechanical systems.

The team achieved this in an environment with extremely low pressure, a critical factor in reducing with the surrounding air, which would otherwise damp the oscillator's motion.

The ultra-high quality factor—a measure of how little energy is lost to the surroundings—was calculated based on the damping rate and the frequency of the nanoparticle's .

The oscillator's unprecedented stability and low noise levels make it an ideal platform for the development of ultrasensitive detectors and for conducting fundamental tests in . It opens up exciting possibilities for exploring quantum phenomena in macroscopic systems, which has been a long-standing challenge in the field.

More information: Lorenzo Dania et al, Ultrahigh Quality Factor of a Levitated Nanomechanical Oscillator, Physical Review Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.133602. On arXiv: DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2304.02408

Journal information: Physical Review Letters , arXiv

Provided by University of Innsbruck

