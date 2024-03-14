March 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Consumers across political spectrum share food pricing frustrations

by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

grocery store
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign agricultural and consumer economist Maria Kalaitzandonakes recently completed a survey of U.S. consumers, gauging their perceptions of market share and tendency to overcharge by different players in the food system. The survey was in response to continuing consumer frustration at the grocery store, despite cooling inflation, an issue at the center of the 2024 presidential campaign.

"Our results indicate that over 65% of consumers think food manufacturers are too big or have too much market power. More than 70% of consumers think that food manufacturers, grocery stores, and restaurants are overcharging consumers," Kalaitzandonakes said.

Interestingly, didn't sway survey responses.

"There aren't many things that the U.S. public agrees on, but this seems to be an exception," Kalaitzandonakes said. "Democrats, Republicans, and Independents all feel like they're being overcharged."

Kalaitzandonakes, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics (ACE) in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at Illinois, is available to discuss consumer perceptions of food pricing and other issues in the . She co-authored the study with Jonathan Coppess, also a professor in ACE, and Brenna Ellison from Purdue University.

More information: Maria Kalaitzandonakes et al, Sizing Up the Food System: US Consumers' Perceptions of Food System Firm Sizes and Pricing (2024)

Provided by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Citation: Consumers across political spectrum share food pricing frustrations (2024, March 14) retrieved 14 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-consumers-political-spectrum-food-pricing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Most consumers continue to expect rising food prices: Report
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Biographies, history, personal accounts

1 hour ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

2 hours ago

What was the true purpose of the German expedition to Tibet in 1938?

5 hours ago

The new Shogun show

Mar 13, 2024

Origins of the Hungarians

Mar 13, 2024

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Mar 12, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)