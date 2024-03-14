Consumers across political spectrum share food pricing frustrations

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign agricultural and consumer economist Maria Kalaitzandonakes recently completed a survey of U.S. consumers, gauging their perceptions of market share and tendency to overcharge by different players in the food system. The survey was in response to continuing consumer frustration at the grocery store, despite cooling inflation, an issue at the center of the 2024 presidential campaign.

"Our results indicate that over 65% of consumers think food manufacturers are too big or have too much market power. More than 70% of consumers think that food manufacturers, grocery stores, and restaurants are overcharging consumers," Kalaitzandonakes said.

Interestingly, political affiliation didn't sway survey responses.

"There aren't many things that the U.S. public agrees on, but this seems to be an exception," Kalaitzandonakes said. "Democrats, Republicans, and Independents all feel like they're being overcharged."

Kalaitzandonakes, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics (ACE) in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at Illinois, is available to discuss consumer perceptions of food pricing and other issues in the food system. She co-authored the study with Jonathan Coppess, also a professor in ACE, and Brenna Ellison from Purdue University.

