March 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Children with language disorders may fall victim to false friends, study warns

by University of Exeter

Children with language disorders may fall victims to false friends, study warns
Best friends and friendship by Kevin, Andy and Mia (respectively). Credit: International Journal of Language & Communication Disorders (2024). DOI: 10.1111/1460-6984.13021

Children with language disorders may fall victim to false friends, who may misuse their trust, a study warns.

Pupils with difficulties communicating may lack awareness of the motives, thoughts, and feelings of peers, especially when distinguishing between good and bad friends.

The importance of physical proximity and play to their understanding of friendship may also leave them susceptible to false relationships. This means that children with language disorders may consider peers as friends just because they have been willing to play with them. They may not think of their peers' motives.

The study, led by Dr. Lenka Janik Blaskova from the University of Exeter, is published in the International Journal of Language & Communication Disorders.

Researchers interviewed 14 children with learning disabilities at the age of 6 to 8 years in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Children attended enhanced provision, specific speech and language classes, and mainstream classrooms. Their understanding of friendship varied from physical presence to mutual support and sharing.

Children with language disorders did not mention their language or communication abilities as a barrier to making friends.

Many of those who took part in the study said they found it easy to make friends. Those who said it was hard attributed this to unfamiliarity with their peers in their environment. None mentioned language or communication difficulties as potential obstacles.

Dr. Blaskova said, "To successfully navigate the complex nature of friendships, children need to develop robust social and emotional capacities. Children with language disorder can be at a disadvantage in their interactions with their peers."

However, the study warns children's "immature" understanding of relationships means they are susceptible to making false friends.

Children's understanding of what a good friend was also based on how they played and took part in with them.

For children, friendship came from sitting together in class, joining gardening clubs, and school activities. To them, an ideal friend was someone displaying kind, caring, and helpful behaviors toward children with language disorders.

Dr. Blaskova said, "For children with language disorder play may represent a to make friends and to test out if peers are good or bad friends. For some, play is much more than just a way of interacting with others. It was concerning to us to see they had a lower understanding of what a bad friend was."

Many with language disorders have a higher risk of reoffending, and the study indicates there is a possibility that may need to look at addressing underlying issues, which are linked to a poor understanding of who a good and bad friend is.

More information: Lenka Janik Blaskova et al, Exploring concepts of friendship formation in children with language disorder using a qualitative framework analysis, International Journal of Language & Communication Disorders (2024). DOI: 10.1111/1460-6984.13021

Provided by University of Exeter

Citation: Children with language disorders may fall victim to false friends, study warns (2024, March 25) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-children-language-disorders-fall-victim.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Some children act as good friends to their peers who have difficulty speaking, study shows
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

2 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

9 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

9 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)