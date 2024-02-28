February 28, 2024

Soil carbon cycling depends on both microbial thermal adaptation and substrate availability

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

soil seedling
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new study has shed light on how soil microorganisms, which are crucial to the carbon cycle, adapt to different levels of temperature and organic matter availability.

In this study, researchers from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences collected from forests across a natural temperature gradient and measured the rate of soil microbial respiration (SMR), the process by which organic matter is broken down into energy and carbon dioxide, under various conditions.

They found that microbial thermal adaptation, which is the ability of microorganisms to regulate their metabolism to cope with changes in environmental temperature, and soil substrate availability, which is the amount of available for microbial consumption, are both important factors influencing SMR.

They also developed a numerical model to simulate the effects of these factors and other variables on SMR and compared their results with those from two other large-scale datasets.

The study, published in The ISME Journal, suggests that may be more resilient to warming than previously thought.

The results indicate that thermal adaptation in warmer regions may have a more pronounced negative impact on microbial respiration when substrate availability is abundant, according to the researchers.

This study highlights the importance of considering both microbial thermal adaptation and substrate availability in soil models.

More information: Lingrui Qu et al, Stronger compensatory thermal adaptation of soil microbial respiration with higher substrate availability, The ISME Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1093/ismejo/wrae025

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Soil carbon cycling depends on both microbial thermal adaptation and substrate availability (2024, February 28) retrieved 28 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-soil-carbon-microbial-thermal-substrate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

