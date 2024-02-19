This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
A new model for measuring global water storage
In their recent publication in Nature Water, D-BAUG researchers Junyang Gou and Professor Benedikt Soja introduced a finely resolved model of terrestrial water storage using a novel deep learning approach.
By integrating satellite observations with hydrological models, their method achieves remarkable accuracy even in smaller basins.
This model promises significant benefits across various domains, including hydrology, climate science, sustainable water management, and hazard prediction.
Provided by ETH Zurich