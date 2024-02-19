February 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Research findings could enable high-density hydrogen storage for future energy systems

by JooHyeon Heo, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Breakthrough research enables high-density hydrogen storage for future energy systems
The structure of magnesium borohydride and its high-density hydrogen adsorption state. Credit: Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

A development in efficient hydrogen storage has been reported by Professor Hyunchul Oh in the Department of Chemistry at UNIST, marking a significant advancement in future energy systems.

This innovative research centers around a nanoporous magnesium borohydride structure (Mg(BH4)2), showcasing the remarkable capability to store hydrogen at high densities even under normal atmospheric pressure. The study is published in Nature Chemistry.

The research team, under the leadership of Professor Oh, has successfully tackled the challenge of low hydrogen capacity by leveraging advanced high-density adsorption technology. Through the synthesis of a nanoporous complex hydride comprising magnesium hydride, solid boron hydride (BH4)2, and magnesium cation (Mg+), the developed material enables the storage of five in a three-dimensional arrangement, achieving unprecedented high-density hydrogen storage.

The reported material exhibits an impressive hydrogen storage capacity of 144 g/L per volume of pores, surpassing traditional methods, such as storing hydrogen as a gas in a (70.8 g/L). Additionally, the density of hydrogen molecules within the material exceeds that of the , highlighting the efficiency of this novel storage approach.

Professor Oh emphasizes the significance of this breakthrough, stating, "Our innovative material represents a in the realm of hydrogen storage, offering a compelling alternative to traditional approaches." This transformative development not only enhances the efficiency and economic viability of hydrogen energy utilization but also addresses critical challenges in large-scale hydrogen storage for public transportation applications.

More information: Hyunchul Oh et al, Small-pore hydridic frameworks store densely packed hydrogen, Nature Chemistry (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-024-01443-x

Journal information: Nature Chemistry

Provided by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Citation: Research findings could enable high-density hydrogen storage for future energy systems (2024, February 19) retrieved 19 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-enable-high-density-hydrogen-storage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Magnesium still has the potential to become an efficient hydrogen store, says study
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Differences between ph meters for solutions, creams and oils

Feb 16, 2024

Freon filled balloons go flat QUICKLY! Why?

Feb 13, 2024

Help, I have made a huge mistake with copper sulfate!

Feb 9, 2024

Trying to impress my 8th grade students, made some unknown stuff

Feb 8, 2024

Regenerating ion exchange resin

Jan 29, 2024

Chemical Garden, deeper conceptual explanation

Jan 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)