September 6, 2017

Scientists introduce new material to store hydrogen

by Siberian Federal University

Scientists introduced new material to store hydrogen
Credit: Siberian Federal University

Scientists of Siberian Federal University and the Institute of Physics of the SB RAS produced a new material for hydrogen storage. The material is based on magnesium hydride, and can store hydrogen mass of about 7 percent of its own weight, and this is a record capacity among other similar materials. The material could be useful for building hydrogen fuel vehicles.

Hydrogen is one of the most promising options for replacing gasoline, gas and other fuels based on hydrocarbons. Most promising is its use as a fuel for electric vehicles. However, transportation of hydrogen is quite difficult. Firstly, it requires heavy, expensive cylinders. Secondly, it is not safe, since the mixture of air and hydrogen is very explosive. Therefore, during transportation, hydrogen must be carefully stored in hydrogen accumulators.

"The most safe and effective solution now is hydride-forming metals that absorb hydrogen. Magnesium is the most promising of these metals. Many scientists around the world are developing hydrogen accumulators based on magnesium hydride", says Professor Grigoriy Churilov, one of the authors of the work, Professor of SibFU.

Theoretically, magnesium can absorb hydrogen up to 7.6 percent of its own mass. However, in most current experimental work, the capacity of hydride does not exceed 5 to 6 percent. The Krasnoyarsk scientists have improved this index. By adding nickel and palladium to the , they obtained a material accumulating about 7 percent . The paper by the scientists is published in the last issue of the SibFU journal Mathematics and Physics.

More information: Nanodispersed Mg-based Powders Received in a Hydrogen-argon Plasma Flow and Estimation of their Application Prospects as Hydrogen Storage Materials, Journal of Siberian Federal University. Mathematics & Physics (2017). DOI: 10.17516/1997-1397-2017-10-1-75-82

Provided by Siberian Federal University

Citation: Scientists introduce new material to store hydrogen (2017, September 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-scientists-material-hydrogen.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

On the way to hydrogen storage?
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)