December 20, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Novel spectral phenotyping and deep learning approach unveiled for GM rice seed detection

by NanJing Agricultural University

Revolutionizing GM rice seed detection: Novel spectral phenotyping and deep learning approach unveiled
Flowchart of untargeted metabolomics analysis, spectral data acquisition, and data analysis for discriminating GM rice seeds. Credit: Plant Phenomics

Cereals, crucial for food and biofuel, are increasingly using genetically modified (GM) technology in production to enhance resistance and nutrition. Despite biosafety concerns, precise detection methods like PCR are complex and expert-dependent. Advanced spectroscopic techniques, including near infrared and terahertz, are emerging as simpler alternatives for identifying GM organisms by analyzing spectral signatures.

Machine learning, especially deep learning algorithms, has significantly improved the accuracy of these methods, though challenges remain in managing and understanding the "black box" nature of deep learning. It is of great importance to refine these techniques for broader application and clearer interpretability.

In July 2023, Plant Phenomics published a research article titled "Concise Cascade Methods for Transgenic Rice Seed Discrimination using Spectral Phenotyping."

In this study, researchers first investigated the metabolic variability in rice seeds expressing the cry1Ab/cry1Ac gene. Metabolome analysis revealed significant differences between GM and non-GM rice varieties, with organic acids, lipids, and organ heterocyclic compounds being predominant. Spectral analysis showed that non-GM seeds generally had higher reflectance values than GM seeds.

The PCA of NIR spectra indicated a challenge in classification based solely on original data, highlighting the need for feature extraction. Terahertz spectra, although less visually separable, showed notable absorption peaks and variations among genotypes.

The CascadeSeed-1 model, using NIR and terahertz spectra, demonstrated superior accuracy in variety discrimination compared to other models. For GM status identification, the CascadeSeed-2 model showed high accuracy across different rice varieties, with terahertz spectra-based models generally outperforming NIR-based ones.

Wavelength selection methods were employed to refine the model, reducing redundant features. Although this resulted in some decrease in accuracy, it significantly enhanced the speed and efficiency of the model.

The study confirmed a correlation between metabolomic and spectral analyses, with spectral features reflecting metabolic content. The cascade modeling approach efficiently recognized transgenic seeds from different genetic backgrounds, and therefore it outperforms traditional machine learning methods.

The guided back-propagation algorithm was effective in identifying characteristic wavelengths, correlating with specific metabolic changes.

In conclusion, this study developed a non-invasive, rapid method for identifying GM rice seeds using NIR and terahertz spectroscopy coupled with deep learning algorithms.

While slight accuracy trade-offs were observed with simplified models, this approach shows promise for enhanced real-world applicability in detecting GM organisms and conducting risk assessments.

More information: Jinnuo Zhang et al, Concise Cascade Methods for Transgenic Rice Seed Discrimination using Spectral Phenotyping, Plant Phenomics (2023). DOI: 10.34133/plantphenomics.0071

Provided by NanJing Agricultural University

Citation: Novel spectral phenotyping and deep learning approach unveiled for GM rice seed detection (2023, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-spectral-phenotyping-deep-approach-unveiled.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Machine learning unveils new insights into stress responses for plant health diagnosis
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do MRI machines cause heart attacks and seizures?

11 hours ago

How much physics is needed for Bialek's Biophysics book?

16 hours ago

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

21 hours ago

Science of Everyday Thinking

Dec 14, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Dec 14, 2023

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Dec 14, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)