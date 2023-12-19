December 19, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers map North American wild grape pangenome

by Emily C. Dooley, UC Davis

grape
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Wild North American grapes are now less of a mystery after an international team of researchers led by the University of California, Davis, decoded and cataloged the genetic diversity of nine species of this valuable wine crop.

The research, published in the journal Genome Biology, uncovers critical traits that could accelerate breeding efforts, particularly in tackling challenges like , saline environments, and drought.

"This research marks a significant step in understanding the genetics of grapevines," said Dario Cantù, the senior author on the journal article and a professor in the Department of Viticulture and Enology. "It lays the groundwork for future advancements in grape breeding by identifying key genes responsible for important traits."

The research team developed and used state-of-the-art technology to construct a comprehensive pangenome, which is a complete genetic blueprint of wild grape species.

This so-called super-pangenome of nine species allowed the team to map genetic diversity, identify similarities or differences among them, and pinpoint specific traits that breeders may want to incorporate. First author Noé Cochetel, a postdoctoral researcher in Cantù's lab, did the analyses and played a pivotal role in the project.

It is the first North American wild grape pangenome to be mapped and cataloged, Cantù said.

"This offers tremendous potential for advancing sustainable grape cultivation, especially in regions facing water scarcity challenges," said Cantù, a plant biologist who also holds the Louis P. Martini Endowed chair. "This pangenome will enable further genetic exploration of other vital adaptive traits essential for industry resilience, like drought tolerance, heat resistance, and defense against Pierce's disease."

Caused by a strain of the bacterium Xylella fastidiosa, Pierce's disease kills grapevines by clogging their water-conducting vessels.

Wild grape pros and cons

North American grapes are known for their resistance to disease and adaptability, but they are not favored for taste and wine quality. European grapevines like chardonnay and are less resistant to diseases but are renowned for producing high-quality wines.

North American species have a wide geographic range. As a consequence, they have evolved to withstand diverse climatic, soil and pathogen conditions, encompassing a broad spectrum of .

That is why nearly all produced worldwide are from European vines grafted onto North American rootstocks.

Ability to select traits

The detailed pangenome will empower breeders to selectively incorporate desired traits from wild grapes, such as salt tolerance while avoiding less desirable characteristics.

"Salt tolerance is a crucial trait for rootstocks," Cantù noted. "Identifying these traits at a genetic level is a major advancement for grape breeding."

More information: Noé Cochetel et al, A super-pangenome of the North American wild grape species, Genome Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1186/s13059-023-03133-2

Journal information: Genome Biology

Provided by UC Davis

Citation: Researchers map North American wild grape pangenome (2023, December 19) retrieved 19 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-north-american-wild-grape-pangenome.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study reveals potential breakthrough in grapevine disease resistance
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How much physics is needed for Bialek's Biophysics book?

1 hour ago

Do MRI machines cause heart attacks and seizures?

1 hour ago

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

5 hours ago

Science of Everyday Thinking

Dec 14, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Dec 14, 2023

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Dec 14, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)