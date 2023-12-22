December 22, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Review of research on the fruit tree disease jujube witches' broom

by Maximum Academic Press

jujube
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A review in Fruit Research by researchers from Henan Agricultural University, China, explores the state of art of research on jujube witches' broom ("Zaofeng") disease, a fruit tree disease associated with phytoplasma.

Phytoplasmas are insect-transmitted bacteria pathogen associated with more than 1,000 worldwide. Phytoplasma infected plants exhibit extensive architectural changes, stop reproducing, and appear to serve solely as habitats for the phytoplasma pathogens and their insect vectors.

The fruit jujube (Ziziphus jujuba), also called "Zao" in Mandarin Chinese, has a long cultivation history of more than 7,000 years and grows in more than 40 countries. Jujube Witches' Broom (JWB) disease, referred to "Zaofeng" disease in Chinese, is related to the presence of JWB phytoplasma (Candidatus phytoplasma ziziphi), a 16SrV-B phytoplasma subgroup member.

JWB phytoplasma-infected jujube trees show altered fundamental plant development processes. In Chinese, "feng" means crazy or uncontrolled, illustrating the witches' broom symptoms of shoot proliferation and leafy flowers.

JWB disease results in yield loss and decreased fruit quality as well as the tree dying within a few years, bringing heavy losses to the jujube industry.

The article reviews the research history, symptomatology, etiology and epidemiology of JWB disease, and stresses the pathogenesis study of JWB.

At the physiological and biochemical level, changes occur in the photosynthesis, anatomical structure, mineral elements, and endogenous hormone content of plants after infection of JWB phytoplasma. At the , sequencing techniques such as transcriptome and proteome analysis reveal multiple genes and related to the plant-pathogen interaction.

The genome of JWB phytoplasma "nky" strain has been sequenced and consists of 750,803 bp within one circular chromosome that encodes 694 . Virulence effector proteins such as SJP1, SJP2, SJP3, and Zaofeng6 were identified, and studied for their function during the symptom induction. In addition, the article also reviews the research progress in the detection and prevention of JWB disease, and looks forward to the further research focus.

Explaining the interaction mechanism between phytoplasma effectors and plant target proteins is the key for JWB disease study. By combining molecular biology methods with traditional phytopathology techniques, we could achieve effective prevention and cure these "crazy" plants.

More information: Sicheng Guo et al, Jujube witches' broom ('Zaofeng') disease: bacteria that drive the plants crazy, Fruit Research (2023). DOI: 10.48130/FruRes-2023-0035

Provided by Maximum Academic Press

Citation: Review of research on the fruit tree disease jujube witches' broom (2023, December 22) retrieved 22 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-fruit-tree-disease-jujube-witches.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Phytoplasma effector proteins devastate host plants through molecular mimicry
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

4 hours ago

An Odd Description of Skin Cancer Cause from UV Radiation

Dec 20, 2023

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Dec 20, 2023

Do MRI machines cause heart attacks and seizures?

Dec 19, 2023

How much physics is needed for Bialek's Biophysics book?

Dec 19, 2023

Science of Everyday Thinking

Dec 14, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)