December 20, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study shows color of dragonflies changes throughout the year

by Lutz Ziegler, Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg

The colour of dragonflies changes throughout the year -
Different coloured dragonfly species (from left to right): The Small Whiteface (Leucorrhinia dubia) is a dark species that flies mainly in spring and early summer. The Keeled Skimmer (Orthetrum coerulescens), a light-coloured species that flies mainly in midsummer. The Black Darter (Sympetrum danae), a dark species that flies mainly in late summer and fall. Credit: Christian Hof / Uni Würzburg

The color of dragonfly communities reacts to seasonal variation in solar radiation. Over the last 30 years, however, this color pattern has changed—probably as a result of climate change.

In a new study, researchers at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany, have discovered that the color of dragonfly communities reacts to seasonal fluctuations in solar radiation. In spring and autumn, dragonflies with darker color nuances are more likely to fly, while the specimens that appear in summer tend to be lighter in color. The results of the study have now been published in the journal Nature Communications.

The color adaptation allows the predatory insects to regulate their body temperature. Dark colors absorb heat better than light colors. It is important to note that it is not individual animals that change their color, explains Professor Christian Hof. He heads the newly created Chair of Global Change Ecology at JMU. "What changes and adapts to solar radiation, so to speak, is the average coloration of all dragonflies flying at any one time."

Previous research showed that in , darker-colored and larger dragonfly species tend to fly, as they are better able to retain heat. Lighter-colored species, on the other hand, are found in the sunny south, where their coloration protects the animals from overheating.

Color change over the course of the year verified for the first time

The team led by Dr. Roberto Novella Fernandez and Professor Christian Hof began their work during their time at the Chair of Terrestrial Ecology at the Technische Universität München (TUM) and completed it after moving to JMU together.

For the study, they examined and analyzed scientific observation data of dragonfly communities from 1990 to 2020 in the U.K. The researchers discovered that the average coloration of dragonflies changes seasonally.

"For the first time, we were able to prove that the average body brightness of dragonflies not only differs between warmer and colder regions, but also that lighter species tend to be found during the course of the year in months with stronger sunlight, i.e., in summer, while darker specimens fly in spring and autumn," explains Roberto Novella Fernandez, lead author of the study.

Christian Hof adds, "We also see in the evaluated data that this seasonal color variation has changed in the course of climate change." However, is primarily changing the temperature and not the solar radiation.

"The warming may even be shifting the pattern in a direction that is unfavorable for the dragonflies because they no longer fly under ideal conditions. Understanding this in more detail is one of our next goals," continues Novella.

In the current study, the researchers, in collaboration with colleagues from the Philipps-Universität Marburg, were able to evaluate the available data on the color characteristics of dragonflies. "By relating changes in the characteristics of species, such as the coloration of insects, to , we can better understand the causes of biodiversity loss. The aim of our research group at TUM ... was to contribute to this. We want to continue this work at the University of Würzburg," concludes Christian Hof.

More information: Roberto Novella-Fernandez et al, Seasonal variation in dragonfly assemblage colouration suggests a link between thermal melanism and phenology, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-44106-0

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg

Citation: Study shows color of dragonflies changes throughout the year (2023, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-dragonflies-year.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How male dragonflies adapt wing color to temperature
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do MRI machines cause heart attacks and seizures?

14 hours ago

How much physics is needed for Bialek's Biophysics book?

19 hours ago

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

23 hours ago

Science of Everyday Thinking

Dec 14, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Dec 14, 2023

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Dec 14, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)