The Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg[2] (also referred to as the University of Würzburg, in German Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg) is a public research university in Würzburg, Germany.[2] The University of Wurzburg is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in Germany, having been founded in 1402. The University initially had a brief run and was closed in 1415. It was reopened in 1582 on the initiative of Julius Echter von Mespelbrunn. Today, the University is named for Julius Echter von Mespelbrunn and Maximilian Joseph.

Website
https://www.uni-wuerzburg.de/en/home/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_W%C3%BCrzburg

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Scientists develop new chemical tool for infection research

Researchers from Würzburg and Berlin present a new molecule for visualizing the sphingomyelin metabolism. This offers prospects for innovative therapeutic approaches in infection research. The work is published in the journal ...

Biochemistry

Aug 29, 2024

Economists reveal the costs of sanctions

What effect do economic sanctions have on the countries affected, such as Russia or Iran? What impact do they have on the sanctioning states? And is there possibly an ideal coalition of sanction partners? Economists from ...

Economics & Business

Jun 20, 2024

Vitamin B6: New compound could delay degradation

A low vitamin B6 level has negative effects on brain performance. A research team from Würzburg University Medicine has now found a way to delay the degradation of the vitamin.

Biochemistry

Jun 13, 2024

