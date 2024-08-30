The Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg[2] (also referred to as the University of Würzburg, in German Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg) is a public research university in Würzburg, Germany.[2] The University of Wurzburg is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in Germany, having been founded in 1402. The University initially had a brief run and was closed in 1415. It was reopened in 1582 on the initiative of Julius Echter von Mespelbrunn. Today, the University is named for Julius Echter von Mespelbrunn and Maximilian Joseph.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

