November 16, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Heat-tolerant coral may trade fast growth for resilience

by Marcie Grabowski, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Heat tolerant coral may trade fast growth for resilience
Mariah Opalek at water tanks tending to coral experiments. Credit: Shayle Matsuda

Algae living within the soft tissue of coral supply much of the energy needed by their hosts, and some symbiotic algae help coral withstand warmer water better than others. In a recently published study led by the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, researchers have found that there was a tradeoff for corals dominated by the thermally sensitive algae—they have higher growth, but only in cooler water.

The findings are published in the journal Coral Reefs.

"As the ocean continues to warm, understanding how symbionts and affect coral growth and health will help predict reef futures and inform conservation interventions where coral stocks are selected for specific traits or symbionts," said Shayle Matsuda, a doctoral student at the Hawai'i Institute of Marine Biology in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at the time of the research.

The study was co-led by Matsuda, now a postdoctoral fellow at the Shedd Aquarium, and Mariah Opalek, who conducted the experiment for her undergraduate thesis at UH Mānoa. The research team investigated whether rice corals hosting symbiotic algae that can tolerate warmer water may grow more slowly, which could impact survivorship and competition for space on the reef, compared to coral hosting symbionts that are more susceptible to bleaching when ocean waters warm.

Over a two-month study period, the researchers measured the growth of rice corals dominated by heat-tolerant or heat-sensitive . Additionally, they tested growth across decreasing to see if the tradeoff between growth and tolerance to would be affected by light, which is a major driver of the distribution of these symbionts in Kāneʻohe Bay, Hawai'i.

Heat tolerant coral may trade fast growth for resilience
Rice coral showing healthy coloration (left) and bleached portions (left). Credit: Shayle Matsuda

"This research shows us the complexity of on a reef," said Opalek, who is now a grant support assistant at Kaua'i Community. "A coral's competitive advantage could be lost in a matter of a few degrees depending on what type of symbiont they associate with."

During the first month, when water temperatures were warmer, the present did not affect growth. However, over the cooler second month, corals with heat sensitive algae grew up to 77% faster than corals dominated by heat-tolerant , and this growth advantage increased in higher light treatments, which correlates to shallower depths on a reef.

"This means that the growth advantage associated with the thermally sensitive corals may only occur during a handful of the cooler months," said Matsuda. "As ocean warming continues, it is likely that the advantage of hosting thermally tolerant symbionts outweighs any growth advantage hosting the thermally sensitive species might."

More information: Shayle B. Matsuda et al, Symbiont-mediated tradeoffs between growth and heat tolerance are modulated by light and temperature in the coral Montipora capitata, Coral Reefs (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s00338-023-02441-0

Journal information: Coral Reefs

Provided by University of Hawaii at Manoa

Citation: Heat-tolerant coral may trade fast growth for resilience (2023, November 16) retrieved 16 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-heat-tolerant-coral-fast-growth-resilience.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Adult coral can handle more heat and keep growing thanks to heat-evolved symbionts
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

CRISPR treatment has been greenlit in UK in global first (for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia)

2 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Nov 13, 2023

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Nov 12, 2023

How New York City is getting rid of Rats

Nov 9, 2023

Losing Your Sense of Time

Nov 9, 2023

How to Implement Beamforming in Ultrasound Diffraction Tomography

Nov 7, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)