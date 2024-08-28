The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is a public, co-educational university and is the flagship campus of the greater University of Hawaiʻi system. The school is located in Mānoa, an urban neighborhood community of Honolulu CDP, City and County of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, United States, approximately three miles east and inland from downtown Honolulu and one mile (1.6 km) from Ala Moana and Waikīkī. The campus occupies the eastern half of the mouth of the greater Mānoa Valley. It is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and is governed by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature and a semi-autonomous Board of Regents, which in turn hires a president to be administrator. The university campus houses the main offices of the UH System. The University of Hawaii at Mānoa was founded in 1907 as a land grant college of agriculture and mechanical arts. In 1912 it was renamed the College of Hawaii and moved to its present location. William Kwai Fong Yap petitioned the territorial legislature six years later for university status which led to another renaming to the University of Hawai'i in 1920. This is also the founding year of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Address 2500 Campus Road, Hawaii Hall, Honolulu County, Hawaii, United States of America 96822 Website http://www.manoa.hawaii.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Hawai%CA%BBi_at_M%C4%81noa

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed